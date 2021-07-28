Having already won the World Cup and Ligue Un titles, Kylian Mbappe’s biggest dream isn’t to win the Ballon d’Or, but to win the Champions League… and not with Real Madrid either.

The Frenchman has been consistently linked with Los Blancos, though he’s been quoted as saying he wants the European title whilst at Paris Saint Germain.

“My big dream is to be able to win the Champions League with PSG,” he said in an interview with Paris United, cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“It would be something fantastic.”

With Neymar having signed his new deal and both he and Mbappe being joined by the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos, there’s every chance the French giants can go deep into the tournament once more in 2021/22.

Although they’ve always been the bridesmaid and never the bride, that narrative has to change soon, so why not next season.

If Mbappe really is set on moving to Real Madrid in a year’s time, then he’s got one last shot at making his dream come true.