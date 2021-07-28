As they prepare for a first Premier League season in front of their own fans in a decade and a half, Marcelo Bielsa has tipped one Leeds United player, who hasn’t played in two years, to make a real mark in the Champions League in future.

According to The Athletic‘s Phil Hay, Adam Forshaw has all of the attributes to play at the highest level of the game.

The midfielder has been sidelined since September 2019 because of a string of injury problems, and though he’s about to enter the final year of his contract with the club, it’s clear how highly his manager rates him.

Forshaw will have to earn any new contract of course, and whilst doing so won’t be a formality, if Bielsa rates him so highly, particularly after two years without a competitive fixture, there seems to be every chance that the player will be given an opportunity to impress.