As Leicester City look to strengthen their first-team squad ahead of another gruelling Premier League season, they are set to hit a brick wall with one particular signing.

According to La Repubblica, via SoloLaLazio, the Foxes have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers by registering their interest in Lazio star, Joaquin Correa.

Sport Witness suggest that an offer of €25m will be put on the table in the hope that it tempts Maurizio Sarri into doing business for the highly-rated Argentinian.

However, there’s one significant stumbling block which could hit Brendan Rodgers’ plans hard.

The player, apparently, isn’t convinced about joining the club, meaning that the Northern Irishman could be wasting valuable time in the current transfer window by heading down a blind alley.

It’s completely understandable why Rodgers would like to add Correa’s talents to his squad, although he’ll need to be a fantastic salesman in order to change the player’s perception of the Midlanders.