Liverpool expressing interest in Flamengo ace

Liverpool FC could be looking to bring another Brazilian forward to improve its attack this summer.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globoesporte (via Team Talk), the English club wants to give Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, another shot at playing in Europe.

The report further details that Flamengo would be considering listening in on offers of around £40-million. The 24-year-old could rejuvenate the squad that saw Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino suffer dips in their form.

Gabigol has rediscovered his confidence with Flamengo, where he’s scored 88 goals in 119 appearances during his three years with the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

After finding his form in his home country, Gabigol could be interested in giving Europe a second shot after poor stints with Inter Milan and Benfica. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp might want to see if he can strike gold twice when bringing a Brazilian forward.

Flamengo could look to sell, considering they need the sum.