Menu

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool have no money left for summer transfers

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp will only be given transfer funds between now and the end of the window if Liverpool are able to sell first, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool’s summer window got off to a flyer, with the Reds confirming an agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig ahead of time.

Klopp was short on centre-back options last term, so the acquisition of Konate will have satisfied his desire for reinforcements in that area of the field.

However, unfortunately for the German, that was NOT a taste of what was to come, with all going silent on the transfer front since Konate’s arrival.

Gini Wijnaldum, a key player in the midfield, departed, with a replacement still not having been signed.

MORE: Concern for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp privately expresses frustration with current situation

Liverpool have lost a key figure in Gini Wijnaldum

More Stories / Latest News
Keith Hackett column: Mike Riley must be moved on for the good of the English game at the elite level
Concern for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp privately expresses frustration with current situation
Manchester United remain ‘committed’ to signing England international before transfer deadline

Liverpool fans will be keen to see investment in the transfer market in order to strengthen the squad, but it doesn’t look as though it’s going to happen.

As per Football Insider, any cash that Klopp wishes to spend between now and the window’s end will have to be raised via player sales.

The report notes that Liverpool fans can essentially forget about making a marquee signing in what remains of the window, with the money simply not available.

If this news proves to be true, it’ll do FSG no favours in their efforts to win round the Liverpool faithful in wake of the European Super League debacle.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news

More Stories fsg Gini Wijnaldum Ibrahima Konate John Henry Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.