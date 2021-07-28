Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool have no money left for summer transfers

Jurgen Klopp will only be given transfer funds between now and the end of the window if Liverpool are able to sell first, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool’s summer window got off to a flyer, with the Reds confirming an agreement to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig ahead of time.

Klopp was short on centre-back options last term, so the acquisition of Konate will have satisfied his desire for reinforcements in that area of the field.

However, unfortunately for the German, that was NOT a taste of what was to come, with all going silent on the transfer front since Konate’s arrival.

Gini Wijnaldum, a key player in the midfield, departed, with a replacement still not having been signed.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see investment in the transfer market in order to strengthen the squad, but it doesn’t look as though it’s going to happen.

As per Football Insider, any cash that Klopp wishes to spend between now and the window’s end will have to be raised via player sales.

The report notes that Liverpool fans can essentially forget about making a marquee signing in what remains of the window, with the money simply not available.

If this news proves to be true, it’ll do FSG no favours in their efforts to win round the Liverpool faithful in wake of the European Super League debacle.

