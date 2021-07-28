Liverpool are reportedly planning an audacious swoop for a long-standing in Adama Traore with the Star reporting that the Reds are plotting a £30m bid for the Wolves attacker.

The Star report that Jurgen Klopp is a ‘big admirer’ of the lightning-fast winger, which seems to have been the case for a few years now, with the Liverpool boss even hailing Traore as ‘unplayable’ once.

Liverpool were quoted £60m when they showed interest in Traore 18 months ago but they appear to be confident in landing the wide-man for considerably less.

Whilst Wolves wish to keep hold of the 25-year-old, the Star note that the pandemic’s impact on clubs’ finances, Traore’s shaky form last season and injury troubles have cut his value down.

Traore contributed two goals and three assists in 37 Premier League appearances last season, the Wolves star was hindered by the recurring problem of a dislocated shoulder.

The Barcelona academy graduate showed incredible toughness to continue playing in a campaign that was sidetracked by that issue, but unfortunately it led to some lesser showings from the ace.

Nonetheless, Traore could be an ideal fit for Klopp’s counter-attacking side with his blistering pace, but the Star note that the Spain international would not accept the impact substitute role that would likely come with a move to Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino expected to be the starting trio for the Reds once more.