It appears that a move to Paris Saint-Germain for Paul Pogba might not be so straightforward after all as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently still believes the player is looking forward to the season with Manchester United.

There’s been a lot of noise surrounding the French World Cup winner over the last few days, and The Athletic do confirm that the Ligue Un giants are making a play for the dynamic midfielder.

However, the outlet also note the difficulties surrounding getting a deal done in the current transfer window to the satisfaction of all parties, and it may well be that Pogba has to see out his final year at Old Trafford before moving on for free at the end of his contract in 2022.

“The talks are ongoing between Paul’s representatives and the club’s representatives,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“All that I’ve ever heard with Paul is he’s looking forward to the season.”

Clearly, the club don’t want to make any negative announcements this close to the season, and are therefore playing their cards close to their chest.

It’s believed that if Pogba does stay in Manchester that, despite any ongoing contractual issues, he will still give 100 percent to the cause.