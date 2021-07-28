Menu

Manchester City linked with surprise move for out of favour Barcelona defender

Manchester City
Manchester City are being linked with a surprise move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti by Todo Fichajes.

City, especially since Pep Guardiola took the reins, have been renowned for their free-flowing and effective attacking play, rather than being defensively sturdy.

However, the partnership of John Stones and Ruben Dias has proven to be a revelation at the Etihad, with City having the best defensive record in the league last term.

While Guardiola will no doubt be looking to strengthen his ranks this summer, you’d have thought the last place he’d be looking is in defence, especially with Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake in reserve.

Samuel Umtiti is being linked with a shock move to Manchester City

However, as per Todo Fichajes, Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti has been identified as a target, with negotiations thought to be underway and the two parties on course to strike an agreement.

This has to be taken with an almighty pinch of salt, with Umtiti’s stock low following a disappointing few seasons and Man City really in no need of signing a new centre-back.

Though, stranger things have happened in football, and if Umtiti were to sign for City, it could be an indication of the club’s desire to move on either Laporte or Ake.

Let’s wait and see if anywhere more reputable reports this news…

