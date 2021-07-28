With an almost endless supply of transfer funds, Manchester City can, theoretically sign who they like when they like, but one star has noted how manager, Pep Guardiola, has never spoken to him despite being signed by the club two years ago.

Pedro Porro was bought from Girona for £11m and still has three years left on his contract.

MORE: Klopp still a fan

However, according to the Daily Star, after being immediately sent out on loan to Real Valladolid, and spending last season at Sporting, Porro hasn’t yet heard from his manager.

“No, I’ve never talked to Pep Guardiola. I don’t think he even knows they hired me,” he said to A Bola, cited by the Daily Star.

“But they must be aware of what I’ve been doing. I can’t say anything [about his future], what I can tell you is that next [this] week there could be something big.”

With no real prospect of the player getting into the City first XI anytime soon, it would appear to be a foregone conclusion that he will go out on loan again during the 2021/22 campaign.

Perhaps Pep will do him the courtesy of giving him a proper goodbye as and when the club decide to properly dispense with his services.