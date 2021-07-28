Menu

Manchester United remain ‘committed’ to signing England international before transfer deadline

 Manchester United remain ‘committed’ to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Sam Pilger.

United’s summer window to date has been an exciting one for the fans, with Jadon Sancho having signed and Raphael Varane set to follow suit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keenly aware that more additions could be required in order to close the gap on Manchester City, however.

One man who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is England international Kieran Trippier, who currently plays his football with Atletico Madrid.

All has gone quiet on the Trippier front as Man United fry bigger fish, but as per Sam Pilger, they remain committed to striking a deal this summer.

Kieran Trippier is being linked with a summer move to Manchester United

Trippier would be a shrewd addition to the Man United ranks, should they be successful in their efforts to convince Atletico to sell before the deadline.

The 30-year-old can operate as a right-back or left-back, as well as being a set-piece specialist. That sort of versatility would be invaluable to Solskjaer.

He’s also at an age where he can provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while not blocking his path and stunting his growth as a player.

The World Cup semi-final goalscorer appears to tick all the boxes from a Man United perspective. The only question is as to whether they can pull it off.

