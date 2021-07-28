Marcus Rashford and teammates trying to convince Manchester United star to stay amid exit rumours

Manchester United stars, including Marcus Rashford, are attempting to convince Paul Pogba to stay at the club, according to The Sun.

As is written in the report, Pogba is being linked with a move back to his native France, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in securing his services this summer.

The midfielder has less than 12 months left to run on his contract, which would significantly decrease the transfer fee demanded by Man United.

You imagine that Man United are well aware Pogba could back them into a corner and force an exit, but that’s not to say they’ve given up hope of him sticking around.

As per The Sun, Man United are hopeful that the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid could convince Pogba to snub advances from PSG.

In addition, members of the first-team squad are thought to be working on swaying Pogba, as is revealed by a source quoted by The Sun.

“Rashford and several others have been doing everything to convince Pogba to stay.”

“They believe the team would lose a key man if he goes as he’s seen as a genuine world-class talent among the squad.”

“He’s also a leader in the dressing room — one of the players the younger ones look up to when the team is struggling.”

With the squad that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal, this really is the best chance Man United have had of winning the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Pogba departing would be a considerable blow to the Red Devils’ chances, so you can understand why everyone is so keen to convince him to stay.

