Manchester United look set to shy away from a move for Atletico Madrid star Saúl Ñiguez this summer.

United have been linked with a move for the highly-rated midfielder this summer with an exit looking likely.

Saúl is one of the biggest earners at Ateltico and he has a long-term deal still in place, tied down until 2026.

And given Atleti need to sell in order to invest further this summer, dangerously close to the limit in their La Liga salary cap, it’s thought Saúl could be on his way out.

Marca have reported that Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool could be interested this summer, but Stretty News report the former will not be involved in that particular race.

United have already strengthened significantly with the signing of Jadon Sancho and with an agreement in place for Raphael Varane.

Having already spent more than £100million, United will need to sell in order to continue spending.

And while Paul Pogba’s departure could spark further spending, according to the report, Saúl is not believed to be a target the Reds will pursue this summer.

That could give the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool a huge boost this summer if they are indeed interested in a deal for Saúl.