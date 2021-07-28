Mikel Arteta looks to have found himself in a difficult position at Arsenal as Sabah Spor report that Fenerbahce are preparing an offer for Cedric Soares, as cited by the Express.

Sabah Sport claim that Fenerbahce will make contact with Cedric in a ‘short time’ as they look to recruit the 29-year-old on a loan deal that would include the option of a permanent transfer.

It’s added that the versatile full-back will be offered a salary of €2m by the Turkish giants, whilst Arsenal value the Portugal international at €6m.

Fenerbahce have identified right-back as a key area that they need to improve in this summer and returning boss Vitor Pereira has suggested that the club turn their attentions to his compatriot.

It appears like a complete overhaul for Arsenal at right-back is possible this summer after the Cedric news as the Express reiterate that Hector Bellerin wants to leave, whilst another player whose been used at that spot in Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been linked with an exit as he wishes to play in midfield.

See More: Premier League midfielder unsure about Arsenal transfer and prefers to wait on Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News Raphael Varane to Manchester United hailed as ‘extremely key’ and signal of Red Devils’ intent Wayne Rooney could face Derby County sack after leaked images (Photos) – Wayne Rooney picks up car in Derby tracksuit after leaving Land Rover on night that ended with sleepy legend in hotel room with three girls

Fenerbahce seem to be keen on Cedric as the former Southampton star can feature as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation or traditional right-back in a 4-4-2 system.

Sabah Spor also report that Cedric is looking at exiting Arsenal due to the minimal role he plays.

Cedric started 19 of his 25 appearances across all competitions last season, which doesn’t look concerning on paper but the ace only saw regular action in the more important Premier League when other players were unavailable.

With uncertain futures looming over three of Arsenal’s options at right-back in Bellerin, Cedric and Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers seems to be the only player at this spot that is a guarantee to be a taken into next season.