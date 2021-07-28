Newcastle confident of signing Arsenal ace as decision expected in the next two days

Joe Willock certainly did enough with Newcastle last season to earn more chances with Arsenal, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be a regular starter at the beginning of the season.

The experience last campaign should be enough to motivate him to seek out a key role going forward, so if he’s going to go back to the Arsenal bench then it might be best to look elsewhere.

It’s been clear that Newcastle want to bring him back for at least one more season, and a report from the Daily Mail has indicated that it’s something that could be confirmed soon.

The deal hasn’t been finalised yet, but it’s believed that Steve Bruce is confident that he will get the midfielder back on another loan deal, and it’s hoped that Arsenal will make their final decision in the next 48 hours.

There wouldn’t be any sign of an option to buy included so presumably he still has a long-term future at the Emirates, but this would be such a welcome piece of news for Newcastle if he does return.