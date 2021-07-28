Menu

Newcastle confident of signing Arsenal ace as decision expected in the next two days

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Joe Willock certainly did enough with Newcastle last season to earn more chances with Arsenal, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be a regular starter at the beginning of the season.

The experience last campaign should be enough to motivate him to seek out a key role going forward, so if he’s going to go back to the Arsenal bench then it might be best to look elsewhere.

It’s been clear that Newcastle want to bring him back for at least one more season, and a report from the Daily Mail has indicated that it’s something that could be confirmed soon.

The deal hasn’t been finalised yet, but it’s believed that Steve Bruce is confident that he will get the midfielder back on another loan deal, and it’s hoped that Arsenal will make their final decision in the next 48 hours.

More Stories / Latest News
Bid expected: Man City set to fall short of Aston Villa’s British record valuation for Jack Grealish
Bad news for Man United as ace expected to miss the first three games of next season
Report from Spain suggests Real Madrid could lose more stars after Raphael Varane

There wouldn’t be any sign of an option to buy included so presumably he still has a long-term future at the Emirates, but this would be such a welcome piece of news for Newcastle if he does return.

 

More Stories Joe Willock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.