Newcastle United may be dealt a crushing blow in their bid to land Arsenal star Joe Willock this summer.

The Magpies have made their interest in signing Willock on a permanent basis clear after his impressive loan spell last season.

The attacking midfielder scored eight times for Newcastle during his loan spell in the second half of last season, helping Steve Bruce’s men maintain their Premier League status for another year.

But as the Magpies wait patiently to discover whether a Willock transfer, reports in France claim Newcastle are set to face fierce competition.

According to RMC Sport, Monaco have begun talks with Arsenal over the potential signing of Willock and there have been discussions with the player.

That could be a huge blow for Newcastle, who have been desperate to bring Willock back this summer.

They now face the threat of being hijacked unless Bruce and the higher-ups at St james’ Park can move quickly.