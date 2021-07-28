Contract offer rejected: Man United star edging closer to exit after snubbing Red Devils advances

Paul Pogba has rejected a contract offer from Manchester United, according to Canal Supporters.

Pogba is being linked with a move away from Man United, again. This time, you feel as the rumours may have some substance, with the midfielder out of contract this time next year.

Those pulling the strings at Old Trafford need to establish Pogba’s intentions fast, because there is an ever-increasing possibility that they could lose him on a free transfer.

The option on the table for Man United is a sale to PSG. The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the Red Devils believe they could command a €50m [£43m] fee for Pogba.

That scenario is now looking increasingly likely, with Canal Supporters reporting that Pogba has snubbed Man United’s latest attempt to extend his contract.

Canal Supporters claim that Pogba is close to agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

The report notes that Pogba has rejected Man United’s latest contract offer, which they see as a pretty telltale sign that he has his heart set on a move to Paris.

Of course, with Pogba, and agent Mino Raiola, you wouldn’t expect it to be that straightforward. They could just be hoping to be offered a greater deal of cash.

With there being just a month of the transfer window left – a month which will pass by before you know it – we’d expect a definitive resolution either way before long.

Until that comes, Man United fans face a nervous wait to discover whether or not Pogba will be leaving the club.

