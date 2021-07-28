(Photo) – Ben White pictured leaving Arsenal training ground after medical as defender finalises £50m transfer

Arsenal fans will be itching for an official transfer announcement as social media has been swept by an image of Ben White leaving the club’s London Colney training ground as he finalises a transfer.

Sky Sports reported earlier that White’s medical would take place on Wednesday as the centre-back appears to have finalised his £50m switch, which also sees Brighton hold on to a sell-on clause.

The viral snap of White driving outside of Arsenal’s base has been quote tweeted by the Gunners’ chief reporter for Football.London, Chris Wheatley, who tagged on the ‘soon’ and ‘signing’ emojis.

Charles Watts of Goal has since taken to social media to confirm that White was at Colney today to finalise his move, so perhaps every remaining detail has been sorted out, as well as a medical.

White has went from strength to strength since his breakout loan campaign with Leeds in 19/20, the ace returned to play a starting role for Brighton in the Premier League last season and the 23-year-old’s displays have seen him break into the England squad.

The centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, debuted for the Three Lions this summer before earning a spot in the squad for the Euros, though the ace never made an appearance in the tournament.

Mikel Arteta has landed a big-money signing that fans will be hoping can finally transform what has been a shaky defensive line for Arsenal for years.