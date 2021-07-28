Photo: Kieran Tierney is instantly back for Arsenal as Arteta has to hold him back during friendly vs Watford

For most players a pre-season friendly is little more than a chance to build some fitness and get some minutes under their belt as they head into the new season.

That’s not always possible when you have a player like Kieran Tierney who is 100MPH at all times, and it appears that he was straight back to his usual ways in the friendly vs Watford today.

There came a point where there was a flashpoint, and Tierney actually had to be held back by Mikel Arteta: