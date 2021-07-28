Photo: Patrice Evra posts hilarious meme of Giorgio Chiellini pulling him back like Bukayo Saka

Some moments just become instant memes, and that was certainly the case in the Euro 2020 Final as Bukayo Saka found some space to speed away from Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

What followed was potentially the crudest cynical foul of all time, and it instantly killed any thought of a late attack by the English team.

There have been many attempts to photoshop that moment, but Patrick Evra has come up with an effort a couple of weeks after it was popular, and it is funny but it’s mainly just bizarre: