If a picture speaks a thousand words, then the image of Raphael Varane chatting to Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, on FaceTime says everything.
The centre-back is a successful medical away from being presented as a Red Devil after a deal was agreed between Real Madrid and United for the 28 year old’s services.
Pogba placed the image of the pair chatting on his Instagram feed, and Varane clearly couldn’t stop himself grinning like a Cheshire cat.
The Pogba x Varane Manchester United link-up begins ???
