Photo: Son of Man City star posts cryptic Harry Kane image on Instagram

There was plenty of talk about Harry Kane leaving Spurs at the end of the season, so there may have been many who expected something to happen after Euro 2020 was over.

It’s largely gone quiet with multiple rumours suggesting he could be on the move, but there’s nothing that indicates any kind of move is close.

Man City have ben touted as the most likely destination, and it’s interesting to see what Fernandinho’s son has posted this image on his Instagram earlier today:

Is it just a kid messing about online with some photoshop, or does he perhaps have some inside knowledge? Time will tell.