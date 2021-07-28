(Photos) – Wayne Rooney picks up car in Derby tracksuit after leaving Land Rover on night that ended with sleepy legend in hotel room with three girls

Wayne Rooney still looked worse for wear as he collected his luxury Land Rover from where he left it on Saturday night in a party evening that ended with the legend in a hotel room with three girls.

The Sun have shared snaps of the Derby County manager in his Rams’ tracksuit as he picked up his Land Rover Overfinch from a quiet street in Chesire.

Rooney left the motor there before his night out in Manchester, and the Sun suggest that it wasn’t picked back up by the legend until Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was snapped getting close to a woman inside of a club before he ended up asleep in a hotel room with three 21-year-old girls, including Snapchat model Tayler Ryan.

The first set of photos that went viral of Rooney with the women showed the ace being pranked as he was asleep, but some later images emerged that showed the ace whilst he was still awake in the hotel.

Take a look at Rooney collecting his car and driving off below, from the Sun via BlackGrid:

As if this ordeal wasn’t enough of a nightmare, Rooney sidelined one of his few remaining Derby players for up to three months after a challenge on the training ground.