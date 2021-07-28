Portsmouth release three players after racial abuse in group chat following England’s loss to Italy in Euro 2020

Unfortunately, we live in a time where it’s so easy for morons to be racist online or in their groups, but it appears that life can come at you very fast and finally we are seeing some real-life consequences for the absolute vermin involved.

England’s loss on penalties to Italy in Euro 2020 was followed by a barrage of racist abuse towards those who missed in the shootout, and there was some embarrassment for Portsmouth as it emerged some of their academy players had been involved.

The allegations centred around racist messages and even some kind of death threats towards those players, so it’s pleasing to see that the club has decided to act and those three players have now been released by the club:

Portsmouth have released the three academy players who sent discriminatory messages in a private group chat. Players have right to appeal. Club say: "@Pompey are fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 28, 2021

There may be stages of appeal but you have to think that Pompey have done everything to establish the facts before arriving at this decision, and if it’s proven that this did happen then there’s no reasonable case for any appeal to be upheld.