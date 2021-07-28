Menu

Potential disaster looming for Chelsea as Haaland tipped to make Liverpool switch

Rumours are still swirling around concerning Erling Haaland’s potential next destination, and with Chelsea apparently trying so hard to secure the striker, it will come as a shock that he’s been tipped to sign for Liverpool.

The Blues have never really hidden a desire to add Haaland to their squad, even at the astronomical prices quoted, but back in November of last year, Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director, Christoph Freund, had suggested that the player “will land” at the Anfield-based club, per the Liverpool ECHO.

What’s almost certain is that once it’s known that the player is available, the auction that will take place for his services will be like something never seen before in European football.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked at various stages, and Mino Raiola’s whistle-stop tour of all of the major clubs this summer to gauge their seriousness has done nothing to stop the rumour mill from turning apace.

