Premier League side look to loan Man United defender after Raphael Varane transfer

It was obvious that Man United needed to sign a top-quality centre back if they wanted to win silverware going forward, but it does leave them with a few players who might need to move on.

Raphael Varane is on his way from Real Madrid so he’ll partner Harry Maguire, while it’s then expected that Victor Lindelof will act as the backup and Eric Bailly will push for appearances when there are injuries or suspensions.

Phil Jones is struggling with injuries but he may have to go, and Axel Tuanzebe was already struggling to get regular playing time so an exit would make sense for him too.

A report from The Daily Mail has indicated that Newcastle United are looking to sign Tuanzebe on loan ahead of next season, and it could be a great move if he gets a chance to play regularly.

We all saw with Joe Willock last season that a good player can impress and put themselves in the shop window if they take their chances during a loan spell, so Tuanzebe could also do something similar if he makes that same move.