Arsenal appear to be struggling to attract players with top-level experience as Dean Jones has shared that Ruben Neves is unsure about joining the Gunners and would prefer to wait on Manchester United.

Jones, a transfer insider who reports for Eurosport, appeared on a recent episode of the Football Terrace podcast with Terry Flewers.

Neves has been with Wolves since their promotion-winning campaign in 17/18 and has established himself as a solid Premier League player since, as well as an established international with Portugal.

Jones report that Arsenal have ‘tried’ to recruit the 24-year-old, but Neves is ‘not sure’ that a switch to the Gunners is the ‘right move’ for him at this stage of his career.

It’s not surprise to see that the central midfielder has taken this stance considering the struggles Arsenal have faced in recent seasons, they don’t even have European football next term.

Here is what Jones had to say on Neves’ thinking on a transfer to Arsenal:

“I haven’t even heard much about Aouar to be honest, but in terms of Neves, they’ve definitely tried that.”

“Again, the player’s not sure if that’s the right move for him at this stage. With Man United also in view for him, he’d rather wait things out and see whether that will actually come to fruition.”

It seems like a wise move by Neves to hold out and see what comes of the interest from Manchester United, they are a club who have reestablished themselves as a top four side and have also added world-class additions this summer in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Neves doesn’t appear to be in any particular rush to leave Wolves, who he plays a key role for, so perhaps he’s better off biding his time and waiting for the right move to come to fruition as Jones said.

The midfielder has 109 top-flight appearances to his name, scoring 11 times and contributing six assists, Neves boasts dangerous long passing ability, dead-ball skills and has also shown an eye for coming up with real thunderbolt goals to help Wolves out of sticky spots.