Raphael Varane hopeful of flying to England tomorrow ahead of Man United medical to seal transfer from Real Madrid

According to an exclusive report from our friends over at Stretty News, Raphael Varane and Manchester United are hopeful of finalising a flight from Spain to England for Thursday.

Manchester United officially announced that they’d reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for Varane yesterday evening and they now have the all-important medical to sort out.

Confirmation of the deal will have to wait until next week as Varane will be required to self-isolate for at least five days when he arrives from Spain.

Stretty News have found that the hope amongst United and Varane is that a flight to England can be finalised for tomorrow, a medical will have to wait as Varane will then need to self-isolate.

It’s added that Varane will only need to quarantine for five days, as opposed to 10, if he can return a negative Covid-19 test through the private ‘Test to Release’ initiative.

Stretty News add that the delay in a flight being arranged for Varane is due to the United hierarchy exploring whether any government exceptions would allow the defender to avoid isolating.

The Athletic report that the Red Devils are actually only paying an initial fee of £34m for Varane, in a deal that includes add-ons and will see the defender pen a four-year contract with the option of a fifth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally landed a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire that holds world-class pedigree, Varane is experienced enough at the top level to solve the side’s glaring defensive issues.

United have landed two players that can make an instant and hopefully game-changing impact for the side with deals for Varane and Jadon Sancho, they may be edging closer to a serious title challenge.