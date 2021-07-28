After losing Raphael Varane to Manchester United, Real Madrid could’ve done without the news of a positive Covid test for new signing, David Alaba, and no real injury progress from four of their other stars.

With Sergio Ramos also having departed the club, Carlo Ancelotti clearly has problems at the Santiago Bernabeu as the start of the 2021/22 season approaches.

According to Sport, Alaba tested positive for Covid on Wednesday afternoon, so will now be forced to self-isolate for some days.

There’ll also be the worry that other players may fall foul of the virus if they’ve come into close contact with their new team-mate.

Aside from those issues, Eden Hazard’s injury doesn’t appear to be getting any better, and it’ll be a race against time to get the Belgian fit for the season opener.

Mariano Diaz, Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal still aren’t fully over their knocks either, so it’ll be interesting to see what XI Ancelotti has available for their La Liga opener in a fortnight.