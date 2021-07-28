Report from Spain suggests Real Madrid could lose more stars after Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have never been much of a selling club but they do pay big transfer fees, so it makes sense that the loss of income due to the covid 19 pandemic has hit them particularly hard.

It will also be interesting to see how competitive they are on the field next season, especially when you consider they have an ageing squad and they’ve lost their two starting centre-backs.

Sergio Ramos has gone to PSG and it looks like Raphael Varane has gone to Man United, but they might not even be finished there after a report looked at their current situation:

?? @AlbertoPereiro "En el Madrid están ahora mismo en venta todos los jugadores siempre que lleguen buenas ofertas" EN DIRECTO https://t.co/8DYyelauTv pic.twitter.com/HtCqtIoyFz — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 27, 2021

It’s actually suggested that every single player in the squad could be up for sale, although it’s a case of Real being prepared to accept any reasonable offers for any player rather than a complete fire sale where they accept low amounts.

That also suggests that they don’t have any major resources to go and sign multiple huge names ahead of next season, while Barca are also struggling financially so perhaps this is Atleti’s time to establish a run of dominance at the top.