Spurs could land former Arsenal star for only €10m, €300k per week wages an obvious problem

Sometimes it’s brilliant if you sign a player who used to be a legend with one of your rivals, but it has to be the right situation.

If the player is still in their prime and they play well then their history makes it even sweeter, but if you waste money on someone like that then it makes it so much worse.

Spurs face that potential situation with Aaron Ramsey, and it’s hard to tell if he would really be a good signing.

A report form Gazzetta via Goal has suggested that Juve want to offload the Welshman, and it sounds like Spurs are the major contenders to sign him this summer.

There’s the obvious problem that he’s well connected to Arsenal and that won’t go down well, while he’s also thought to be on €300k per week and he’ll turn 31 next season so he is into the back-end of his career.

If he was able to play at his best then he could be a great signing, but the combination of his age, the finances involved and his background mean it doesn’t really make sense for Spurs, even if the transfer fee would only be around €10m.