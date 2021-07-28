Talks held: Celtic are getting closer to fixing two major issues in their current squad

Every Celtic fan will know that this squad needs a major overhaul, while the decision not to push the boat out to re-sign Fraser Forster last season was a disaster.

Greek keeper Vasilas Barkas came in but he’s been nowhere near good enough, and it’s a position that needs to be fixed if they want to take the title back from Rangers.

They’ve also failed to replace Jeremie Frimpong who went to Bayer Leverkusen in January, so at least it looks like solutions are on the way:

Celtic have opened talks with Tottenham to sign Joe Hart as new goalkeeper. Negotiations ongoing between the two clubs. ??? #CelticFC Aurelio Buta is still the main target as right-back, as reported days ago. Celtic are working to reach an agreement. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

Opinions are always going to be split on Hart as his reputation has been on the decline, but he’s also a winner and he’ll come with experience and confidence – something you need in a Celtic keeper and that could make a big difference.

Aurelio Buta is also highly rated and he’s obviously going to be a major upgrade on Anthony Ralston, but the signings may come too late if they can’t find a way to win their Champions League qualifier tonight.