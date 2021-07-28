(Photo) Erling Haaland sent Instagram message by Chelsea star’s son amid transfer speculation

Thiago Silva’s son has been spotted in the Instagram comments of reported Chelsea target Erling Haaland.

As reported by Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in signing Haaland, and have already made an informal offer in their attempts to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland would be a dream acquisition for Thomas Tuchel, who had to tackle the top four run-in and Champions League latter stages without a striker capable of finding the net.

All things considered, he didn’t do too badly, did he?

Still, Tuchel will be intent on hiring a new striker this summer, with Haaland seemingly the player that Chelsea are keen on getting through the door before the transfer deadline.

As you’d probably expect, any deal to sign Haaland would be incredibly complex and difficult to pull off. Chelsea will need all hands on deck if they want to be successful in their pursuit.

Tuchel has, through asking or not, enlisted the help of Thiago Silva’s son, an unlikely assistant, but one who clearly wants to see Haaland at Stamford Bridge as much as anyone.

Silva’s son, Iago, or 10.iagosilva on Instagram, has been spotted in Haaland’s comments begging for the 21-year-old to sign along the dotted line with the European champions.

How am I just seeing Thiago Silva’s son comments on seeking Haaland’s post?

That family, proper chels. pic.twitter.com/TTJOV8IHDv — Travis Zaheer (@ZaheerWorldwide) July 27, 2021

The whole Silva family appear to have taken to life at Chelsea like a fish to water. They’ve thrown themselves in with two feet, with the fans absolutely loving them for it.

Iago is going to end up as somewhat of a cult hero in SW6 if Haaland does sign this summer…

