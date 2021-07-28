With just over two weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League, Tottenham are looking at the viability of bringing another attacking talent to North London, this time from Rubin Kazan.

Nuno Espirito Santo is believed to be working hard alongside Fabio Paratici to bring in the right mix of players to give Spurs balance in all areas.

According to Calciomercato, cited by Sport Witness, Tottenham have joined Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach in running the rule over Rubin Kazan’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Ostensibly a left winger, the player scored four goals and provided eight assists in 23 league matches last season, and is believed to be available for around the €18m mark.

His father is convinced that he will be making a move, to an as yet unnamed club.

“100% will wear a new shirt in the summer,” he was quoted as saying in May.

The Russian Premier League is quite different to its English counterpart, but at less than €20m, any move for the player could be considered less a punt and more of a bargain.