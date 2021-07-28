Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabio Paratici appear to be working overtime to bring in new signings ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2021/22 Premier League season.
One of those who it’s believed the north Londoners were paying special attention to was Atalanta’s Argentinian defender, Cristian Romero.
The player enjoyed a wonderful Copa America tournament with his country, despite missing a couple of matches through injury.
According to the Daily Express, it’s believed that Spurs had already agreed a five-year deal with the player, however, La Liga giants, Barcelona, could now be prepared to muscle in on the deal, according to a tweet from SportItalia’s Gianluigi Longari.
EXCL ?Scende in campo anche il #Barcelona per #Romero. ?? Oggi è stata presentata la prima proposta all’#Atalanta. Come anticipato i #blaugrana fanno sul serio per il difensore argentino fortemente richiesto anche dal #Tottenham. #THFC
— Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) July 28, 2021
The issue for the Catalans is one of finance.
Romero would surely be delighted to team up with his international captain, Lionel Messi, at club level, but it’s being able to afford his contract which is holding up Barca doing any other business at this point.
Here is the catch: Cristian Romero is still the Juventus player and Pjanić belongs to Barcelona.