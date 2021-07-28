Menu

Video: Andreas Pereira channels his inner Paul Scholes as he smashes a first-time volley in off the bar for Man United

It might still be pre-season, but Andreas Pereira has already smashed home a Puskas Award contender for Manchester United in their friendly against Brentford.

The second-half was barely five minutes old when Jesse Lingard fired the ball goal wards. Saved by David Raya, the ball was cleared, but as it dropped just outside the area, Pereira didn’t need asking twice.

He didn’t even wait for the ball to hit the ground as he smashed a rocket of a first-time volley that flew in off the crossbar, very reminiscent of Paul Scholes’ goal against Aston Villa.

