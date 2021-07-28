Video: Callum McGregor scores a fantastic volley to give Celtic the lead vs Midtjylland

Qualifying for the Champions League group stages is monumental for Celtic when it comes to finances, but they didn’t leave themselves in a strong position to get through their qualifier against Midtjylland.

It took them forever to replace Neil Lennon and they had to play a group of defenders that isn’t anywhere near strong enough for this level, but Callum McGregor has just scored an absolute screamer to put them ahead in Denmark:

GENIUS FROM THE CAPTAIN! ? Oh my word, what an outstanding volley and such an important goal for Celtic from Callum McGregor ? pic.twitter.com/iEjCLtA5Gk — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 28, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports

They still need to hang on for over half an hour, but that’s a goal worthy of settling any tie and it could be massive for the club if it helps them into the next round when reinforcements can be registered.