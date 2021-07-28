Menu

Video: ‘I made a mistake’ – Wayne Rooney apologises to his family and Derby County after lurid social media images went viral

Derby County FC
Posted by

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney, after images of him and scantily clad young women were plastered all over the internet and in every newspaper, however, the former Man United star has attempted to mitigate the damage by making a sincere apology.

In a post-match interview on Wednesday evening, Rooney didn’t want to dwell on any questions about the episode last weekend, but looked to make amends as he apologised to his family and to Derby themselves.

Pictures from Sky Sports
More Stories Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.