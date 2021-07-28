It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney, after images of him and scantily clad young women were plastered all over the internet and in every newspaper, however, the former Man United star has attempted to mitigate the damage by making a sincere apology.

In a post-match interview on Wednesday evening, Rooney didn’t want to dwell on any questions about the episode last weekend, but looked to make amends as he apologised to his family and to Derby themselves.

Pictures from Sky Sports