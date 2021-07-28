His re-registering at Barcelona may be taking much longer than expected, but Lionel Messi is still enjoying himself on holiday in the meantime.

Believed to now be back in the country after a well-deserved rest post-Copa America, Messi has been videoed playing with his sons and their friend and using the tried and tested Barca rondo as his form of exercise.

The poor youngster in the middle doesn’t have a hope of getting the ball until just before the end of the clip.