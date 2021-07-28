It was a goal worthy of winning any match and Miguel Azeez’s curler to finish off Watford in their pre-season friendly was the perfect way of underscoring a fine team performance.

The Gunners were already 3-1 up in the match, and with five minutes left they caught the Hornets unaware with a quick corner routine.

The ball was played straight to Azeez on the edge of the area, with the youngster needing only two touches to set himself before rifling an unstoppable curling effort home.

Miguel Azeez picks up the ball outside the box from a short corner before bending it into the net to make it 4-1 to Arsenal. [@TheAFCnewsroom] Tekkers, @MiguelAzeez! ? #afc pic.twitter.com/99fPp5TnT3 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2021

Pictures from Arsenal TV