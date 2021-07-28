Menu

Video: Miguel Azeez curls sweet strike from outside the box beyond Watford’s keeper to extend Arsenal’s lead

It was a goal worthy of winning any match and Miguel Azeez’s curler to finish off Watford in their pre-season friendly was the perfect way of underscoring a fine team performance.

The Gunners were already 3-1 up in the match, and with five minutes left they caught the Hornets unaware with a quick corner routine.

The ball was played straight to Azeez on the edge of the area, with the youngster needing only two touches to set himself before rifling an unstoppable curling effort home.

