Wayne Rooney is on the brink at Derby County after controversial images were leaked earlier this week.

Rooney was pictured in a hotel room with half-naked women, while images has since emerged of him leaning towards one of the women in a night club before walking to the hotel.

According to The Sun, wife Coleen is standing by her husband, believing he was stitched up, but Derby County are not as convinced.

According to another report from The Sun, Rooney’s position as Rams boss is on a knife’s edge.

A source told the newspaper that it’s ’50-50′ whether he will continue on the back of the images, with the club wanting the former Manchester United striker to ‘lead by example’.

The source said: “It’s 50-50. The club is extremely upset by the images that have emerged. As ­manager he must lead by example, on and off the field. That is the very least they expect from him.

“There is absolutely no suggestion of sexual impropriety on his part. But Wayne is clinging on and is desperate to keep hold of the job.

“His salary is one of the biggest in the Championship. To lose it now would be a massive setback.”

Derby are said to have a ‘no-tolerance’ policy towards player and staff behaviour after the drink-driving incident that saw players Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett convicted over drink-driving.

Rooney was meant to help revive the club’s reputation in terms of behaviour off the field, but it seems the Midlands club feels let down by their manager’s behaviour.