The saga of Wayne Rooney being caught with young women in Manchester after a boozy night out appears to be finally coming to an end after it was agreed he could buy the photos of the evening that were doing the rounds.

Social media erupted after Rooney had seemingly taken women much younger than him back to a hotel room.

As it turned out, he was very much the worse for wear, and the girls took advantage to take pictures of themselves ‘mooning’ at him whilst he was asleep and taking other pictures he wasn’t away of.

It was obvious that they would go viral once in the public domain, and it’s clear Rooney regrets the entire incident and just wants to move on.

By allowing him to buy the copyrights to the pictures, per The Sun, that will ensure they’re no longer allowed to be published without his consent, and will save him from further embarrassment.