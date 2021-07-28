West Ham United have reportedly turned their attention to the Championship as they look to add defensive depth.

The Hammers are looking to add a new right-back ahead of the new season with David Moyes keen to increase his options heading into a season when his side will compete in the Europa League.

Vladimir Coufal is likely to keep his place as the starting right-back, but with Moyes looking to source a back-up, Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence appears to have caught the eye.

MORE: West Ham could sign Man Utd star on one condition

According to The Telegraph, Spence is one of the players high on West Ham’s shortlist for the position.

And it’s not just Moyes who has been impressed by Spence with Jose Mourinho once eyeing a move for the 20-year-old, according to the Standard.

Spence still has two years remaining on his current contract at Middlesbrough.

Though, the Northern Echo has reported Boro are willing to listen to offers, so this one could be a goer.