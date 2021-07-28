West Ham could sign experienced Man United ace for free if he reduces £100k per-week wages

Most big signings tend to have a knock-on effect to fringe players in the current squad, and the expected arrival of Raphael Varane at Man United will surely result in some defenders moving on.

Phil Jones is a prime candidate after struggling to play over the past couple of years due to injury, while he’s going to turn 30 next season so he’s at a point where he should be looking to play regularly.

A report from Goal has indicated that United are willing to let him leave for nothing just to get his £100k per-week wages off the bill, and West Ham are one of the teams showing interest.

They aren’t willing to pay him that much per week so he would need to take a pay cut, but there’s a chance that this could be a solid piece of business if he can stay fit and play.

David Moyes knows him from his time at Old Trafford and one of the reasons for West Ham’s success has been his ability to put players in the position to do what they do best, and Jones needs that.

At United he’s expected to play out from the back and it doesn’t suit him at all, so if he’s simply left to defend and keep things simple at West Ham then it might work out.

The lack of a transfer fee significantly reduces any risk, but it would all depend on his fitness and wage demands.