The agent of Hector Bellerin has arrived in London to stage talks with Arsenal in an effort to bridge the gap between the Gunners and interested parties as the defender wishes to leave this summer.

James Benge of CBS Sports first reported the development which will see technical director Edu Gaspar meet with Bellerin’s agent as clubs like Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid eye the star’s services.

Arsenal have so far been unable to strike a deal for Bellerin, as they are demanding the obligation of a transfer at the very least, whilst the likes of Inter and Atleti want a loan with a permanent option.

Football.London add that a number of teams from Italy and Spain are in talks with Bellerin’s representative, with it explicitly noted that the ex-Barcelona academy star has a desire to play in Serie A.

Now seems like the right time for the Gunners to move on from Bellerin, Mikel Arteta only handed the ace three appearances in the side’s final 13 Premier League matches last season.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances over his 10 years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, as well as landing a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2015/16 season.

This update on the Bellerin situation seems to suggest that the claims from one reporter on a deal with Inter Milan being ‘practically concluded’ are premature, or at least subject to this impasse being broken.