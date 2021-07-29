Menu

Manchester United ace Andreas Pereira earns hilarious new nickname from these Red Devils fans

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has earned a brilliant new nickname from fans after a superb pre-season display in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The Red Devils weren’t quite at full strength for this friendly match, but their squad players and youngsters gave a decent account of themselves, with Pereira pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old has never really been a regular for Man Utd, having been sent out on loan three times now, to Granada, Valencia, and Lazio, respectively.

Pereira might now be hoping to stake his claim for a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, even if there’s plenty of competition for places in that area of the pitch, which makes it a bit unlikely.

For now, however, many Man Utd fans are enjoying Pereira’s displays, with the Brazil international being hilariously dubbed the ‘pre-season Pirlo’ by a number of fans on Twitter.

See below for some fans paying tribute to Pereira with this tongue-in-cheek nickname…

