Argentine wonderkid accepts an offer from MLS side amid links to European clubs

Vélez Sarsfield verbally agreed to sell 100-percent of one of its young jewels in Thiago Almada.

According to TyC Sports, once the player returns from Tokyo. The 20-year-old will travel to the United States for medical examination and signs to play for Atlanta United in MLS, who are paying a $15-million fee.

Almada is currently in Tokyo, Japan, playing at the Summer Olympics with the Argentina National Team, who crashed out in the group stage. Now the young player will be heading to Atlanta, where he’ll undergo a medical examination and sign his contract.

The move to MLS is a surprising one considering the midfielder had seen his name linked to various clubs in Europe, the most prominent being Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli wanted his project to revolve around Almada. However, the cost that the Argentine side wanted them to pay was too since the only way the French club would obtain the play was by paying the release clause of €25-million.