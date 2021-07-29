Arsenal approach Lyon over possibility of signing highly-rated midfielder

According to recent reports, Premier League side Arsenal have opened a line of communication with French side Lyon over the possibility of signing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who claims the Gunners are interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes, 23, only joined Lyon during the winter window of 2020.

Following an £18m move from South American side Club Athletico Paranaense, the talented 23-year-old has gone on to feature in 46 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals, along the way.

MORE: Liverpool respond after being offered surprise Paul Pogba transfer from Manchester United

However, despite still having three years left on his contract with Lyon, Goal believe Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have the central midfielder ‘on their radar’.

Interestingly, the outlet note that the Gunners have had a long-standing in Guimaraes, dating back to when he joined Lyon.

However, although the club would prefer to retain their star midfielder’s services, given the post COVID-era football teams are forced to operate in, they’re prepared to allow him to leave for £50m.