Arsenal are reportedly offering Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan as part of their transfer bid for Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentina international is an ambitious target for the Gunners after showing some world class potential in his time at the San Siro, and it clearly won’t be easy for Mikel Arteta to lure such a big name to the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it seems Arsenal are ready to try offering Bellerin as part of an exchange deal to get Martinez’s £75million asking price down, according to Football Insider.

The report states that Bellerin is valued at around £30m by Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if that can knock a decent chunk off Martinez’s price tag this summer.

MORE: Arsenal face paying £70m for Premier League star

The 23-year-old has scored 49 goals in the last three seasons for Inter, and he’s formed a particularly exciting partnership with Romelu Lukaku in recent times.

It’s easy to imagine Martinez could also link up well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal if this move could go through, though Inter will surely do all they can to keep him.

The Italian giants have already lost Achraf Hakimi this summer and will no doubt be keen to avoid seeing this title-winning squad broken up.

Then again, Bellerin could be an ideal replacement for Hakimi at right-back, so it might be tempting for Inter to accept this offer as they’ll still have Lukaku leading their attack anyway.