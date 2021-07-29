Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow as Hector Bellerin prepares to leave the club this summer.

Bellerin is expected to depart with football.london reporting the Spaniard’s representatives are in north London to discuss an exit.

The Barcelona academy product was heavily linked with a departure last season, but after sticking around for another year, it seems he might get his opportunity this time around.

And with that in mind, Arsenal have already been planning for life without Bellerin, though things aren’t going particularly well on that front.

According to ESPN, the Gunners, as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, expressed an interest in Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

But the report goes on to add that before any official offer arrived, both Barca and Dest himself made it clear no move would be happening this summer.

Dest has been excellent for Barca since joining from Ajax last year and he is focused on kicking on at Camp Nou in the coming campaign.

Arsenal will have to look elsewhere should they require a replacement for Bellerin as expected.