Arsenal have just announced that highly-rated striker Tyreece John-Jules has moved to Blackpool on loan for the season, marking a wonderful opportunity to take the ace’s career to the next level.

The 20-year-old has never appeared for the Arsenal first-team, but has shown encouraging signs in friendlies over the last couple of years, whilst the club state that he trains with the seniors regularly.

John-Jules landed his first taste of professional football after prolific displays for the Gunners’ Under-18s and 23s sides with a switch to League One Lincoln in the second-half of the 19/20 season.

The ace, who joined Arsenal at the age of 8, only ended up making seven appearances for the Imps – scoring once, but rallied back and impressed for Doncaster Rovers on loan last season.

John-Jules hit the back of the net five times for Doncaster in 18 League One appearances, whilst also contributing three assists in a campaign that remained promising despite two troubling injuries.

See More: ‘Practically concluded’ – Reporter makes claim on Arsenal defender’s potential exit to European giants

More Stories / Latest News £50m star having second part of Arsenal medical as transfer edges closer to completion Leeds United reach agreement over transfer target with medical booked England international expects to to seal Manchester United transfer towards the end of the summer

John-Jules’ performance were certainly enough to catch the eye of Blackpool, who will compete in the Championship in the new season after beating Lincoln in the League One playoff final.

The England youth international now has the chance to fast-track his development with a spell in the second-tier, in a move that will hopefully lead to first-team action for Arsenal once he returns.